SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead following a motorcycle accident in the 7900 block of West Military Road overnight.

According to police, three motorcyclists were traveling south on Military Road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday when one of the bikers noticed that the other was not around.

The biker then turned back onto Military Road to look for him. About half a mile down the road, the biker noticed a motorcycle down and a body further on down the road.

The motorcyclist, identified as Albert Hune, was dead on arrival and police are questioning the other two bikers; they claim they don't know what happened.

Hune was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The investigation continues.