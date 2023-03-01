Overheated water heater to blame for apartment fire on northeast-side

Officials say the water heater overheated, igniting insulation located nearby.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An water heater overheated and ignited a small fire at a northeast-side apartment complex early Tuesday.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway near Harry Worzbach Rd.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke coming from the second-floor apartment.

Upon further investigation, crews found a water heater that had apparently overheated located on the first floor. Officials believe that this caused insulation nearby to ignite, then spread.

SAFD says they were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly.

The smoke on the second floor was cleared by firefighters by using a large fan.

No injurieswere reported and nobody was reported as being displaced from their home.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.