Over 40 fire units respond to blaze at abandoned home just north of downtown San Antonio

Structural collapses caused by the inferno caused firefighters to retreat and fight it from outside the building at the corner of West Russell and North Flores.

SAN ANTONIO — Over 40 fire units responded to a two-alarm blaze at a house just north of downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening.

The century-old home is believed to have been abandoned. Structural collapses caused by the inferno caused firefighters to retreat and fight it from outside the building at the corner of West Russell and North Flores.