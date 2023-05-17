Wednesday's Child: Meet 11-year-old Silas. He's been in foster care for 2 years and hopes to swing into his forever family

"He's always happy and smiling. He's very joyful," said Silas' foster mom, Brenda.

TEXAS, USA — The boy you're about to meet helped his foster mom get through a very rough period in her life.

His name is Silas, and his heart is as big as his smile. He needs an equally wonderful forever family to adopt him.

Silas is today’s Wednesday's Child.

Silas lives in another part of Texas, and WFAA did a Zoom call with his foster mother, Brenda.

The 11-year-old loves to swing! All he wanted to do was smile and play on his swing set outside.

Silas also loves to dance! Brenda shared a video of him dancing and having fun. He had a big smile on his face.

"Silas is an amazing kid. He loves helping," said Brenda.

Silas is on the autism spectrum. He doesn't use sentences, but he uses his words and knows how to communicate what he needs.

"I consider him really smart. He learns really fast. He knows his numbers up to 20. He knows them really well. He's really good at doing puzzles too," said Brenda.

Silas came into foster care two years ago because of neglectful supervision. Brenda said he helped her in her darkest hour.

In Spanish, she said Silas is a source of strength for her. She explained how he came to live with her while she was going through a divorce and how he motivated her to get up and keep moving forward.

She said there was no time to feel sorry for herself because she had to take care of Silas, and his joyful presence constantly made her smile. When she was sad, Silas lifted her spirits just by being himself. She helps him and he helps her.

Brenda’s prayer is that Silas swings his way right into a beautiful family who speaks the same language he does, which is love.

For more information on how to adopt Silas, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Silas' name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.