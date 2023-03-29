First job, church and college plans: Former Wednesday's Child Jonah shares update after being featured 3 years ago

After seeing his Wednesday’s Child report, his mom, dad, brother and sister adopted him in 2021 – in the middle of the pandemic.

DALLAS — Here’s a hallelujah update! It's about a boy named Jonah who was adopted after his Wednesday's Child report in December 2019.

Our WFAA crew recently saw Jonah and his family and are happy to share an update on how he’s doing following his adoption.

In 2019, Jonah was 12 years old when he was featured at the Perot Museum in Dallas. He danced and showed WFAA his awesome moves and his kick butt attitude. He also blew our crew away with his remarkable oratory skills.

"The reason that I want to be adopted is because I know that there's a family out there that fits me in the best possible way that they can," he told WFAA more than three years ago.

Fast forward to today, and we’re happy to say Jonah found that family who fits him in the most possible way! After seeing his Wednesday’s Child report, his mom, dad, brother and sister adopted him in 2021 – in the middle of the pandemic.

His parents sent pictures of Jonah with his siblings at a basketball camp his dad runs. There's also a picture of the family vacationing in Galveston.

Jonah told WFAA God sent him his family.

"I'm doing great," he said. “Adoption itself has allowed me to place myself in a healthy environment, and I've got some parents who have enabled me to be a productive young man."

Now 15 years old, Jonah's first job is at Chick-Fil-A. He's involved with church and plans on attending Howard University and majoring in Psychology and Business.

More than anything, this amazing child has love. In a statement, his parents say Jonah is a wonderful young man and that they feel extremely blessed to have him in their lives.

Jonah, you are an answer to prayer.

For more information on how to adopt children featured on Wednesday's Child, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include the child's name within the subject line.