SOUTHLAKE, Texas — If you want to make your day brighter, meet Wednesday’s Child 8-year-old Chase. He’s energetic, sweet and very well mannered.

"You know when you do one flip, two flips, three flips? I like to do those," Chase said during our session at Southlake Gymnastics Academy in Southlake.

It was a flipping good time!

"To smile and to have fun," said Chase proudly, after remembering our instructions for the day.

He attacked every challenge. He did cartwheels, splits, rings and so much more. The instructors call Chase a natural.

"I do backbends and cartwheels and front walkovers and back walkovers," he said.

We all have our outlets, and Chase’s is gymnastics.

“It’s my favorite thing,” he said. “It makes me happy when I'm angry, sad or if I feel bad. I just do gymnastics and it helps me."

Michaela Russell is Chase's caseworker.

"He shows me all the time that he can do splits and backbends," she said about Chase's favorite hobby.



She calls him high-energy and highly loveable. He needs a family that can match that.

"A safe one. Someone who is patient with him. Someone who can redirect him and just love him," said Russell.

Chase has been in foster care for five years. He opened his arms wide to show how much he wants to be adopted.

"I do want a parent that says I love you all the time. It makes me happy,” he said.

Chase might be soft-spoken, but he opens up easily with reassurance.

"It just makes me happy when they say good job," he said about how he feels when he gets positive reinforcement.

Chase is a star, and he's going to make the people who adopt him feel like stars too.

Here’s what he wants to say to his future adoptive parents when they ask him to join their family: “I love you. You're the best mom and dad, and they're special to me.”

Chase, not only do you make days brighter, but you make them more promising by spreading your joy. Never change!

If you are interested in adopting Chase, please contact Heart Gallery North Texas at 817-809-3440, or email hello@heartgallerynorthtexas.org. Please remember to include Chase's name within the subject line.