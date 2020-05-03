SAN ANTONIO — Many adults spend hours of their day on their phones, computers, iPads, and watching TV, but many of their kids are too. That screen time is increasing and becoming a problem.

"If you see the studies from 1997 through 2016 the screen time has doubled in youths right now," said Dr. Mario Martinez, a staff pediatrician at the Kenwood Clinic within the University Health System. He says youths are those two years of age and under. Dr. Martinez told us, "They are walking here with the kids in the stroller and the kid has some type of screen holding the screen as early as six, seven months."

Some of the negative effects of too much screen time include sleep problems, educational problem, behavior problems, violence if exposed to violent TV shows, movies, and video games, and also obesity. Dr. Martinez added, "Many of these kids are gaining weight because they just don't move. They are using the screen."

So how much screen time is recommended? The American Academy of Pediatrics says for those kids two-years-old and younger, no screen time. None!

For those betwee two and five years of age, one hour a day at most. And we aren't just talking iPads and phones. Dr. Martinez said, "We are blaming the phones in the tablets but he number one screen time is the TV. They found that on average they are watching two to three hours of television daily."

How do we solve this screen time situation? Get a book in your child's hand. "It's sad that sometimes you get the book to the kids and they are pressing the book expecting some answer back, and they don't even know how to open a book," said Dr. Martinez.

To combat excessive screen time his office has a program called "Reach Out and Read." Dr. Martinez told us, "We give people books to kids every time they come here for welfare checks and it's basically to improve and to make them stimulate their reading and their development."

Stimulate your child by turning off that screen. For more information about family health call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of Wear The Gown stories, just go to WearTheGown.com.