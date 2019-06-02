SAN ANTONIO — One in two Americans will develop heart disease in their lifetime. Men are slightly more vulnerable to heart disease than women, but everyone is susceptible to cardiovascular issues. Physicians say knowledge and prevention is key to keeping your risk factors down.



"If you don't keep an eye on your blood pressure and see your primary care physician, that's a risk," said Dr. John Calhoon, a University Hospital cardiothoracic surgeon and chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery at UT-Health San Antonio within the University Health System.

Dr. Hinan Ahmed, an Associate Professor with UT-cardiology said watching your blood pressure is just the beginning. He said, "What would you say are the most common risk factors everyone should be aware of when it comes to heart disease?"

Dr. Calhoon answered, "Obesity, but more importantly, silent things like hypertension, cholesterol, and not exercising."

Who your relatives are plays a huge role, too. "If you have a strong family history of high blood pressure, if you go to your primary care office, urgent care, make sure you get your blood pressure checked," Dr. Ahmed said.



If you are diabetic and obese, that is a huge contributor to life-threatening metabolic syndrome. "That's where obesity, kidney disease, and diabetes go hand-in-hand, and it leads to premature death, premature stroke, premature artery disease, amputations," Dr. Calhoon said.



This Saturday, University Health System is holding "Love Your Heart Day" at the Ingram Park Mall. At the event, you can find out your risk of heart disease, check your cholesterol, blood pressure, and get a glucose screening. Attendees can also enter a drawing for a chance to win flowers and chocolates. The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. at the mall between Dillard's and Macy's.



For more information about family health, call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of Wear The Gown stories, just go to WearTheGown.com.