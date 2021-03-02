Wear The Gown: Pregnant women are now encouraged to get the coronavirus vaccine

The World Health Organization has switched it's view on the issue, saying it is safe to get the shot.

SAN ANTONIO — Getting pregnant during a pandemic can cause a lot of concern for both the mother and the father. The World Health Organization had been saying mothers should not get the coronavirus vaccine, but have now reversed course and say all mothers should get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or any of the new ones coming out soon.

"Basically supporting that pregnant women are at risk for COVID-19 infection and have higher risks for adverse outcomes," said Dr. Patrick Ramsey who is a maternal-fetal specialist and Maternal Medical Director with University Health and Division Chief and Fellowship Director of maternal-fetal medicine at UT Health San Antonio.

He says so far pregnant women have not had adverse effects from the vaccine. "There have been a lot of women who have received the vaccine who were pregnant or lactating, and we have not seen any adverse outcomes for the pregnancy related to vaccination," Dr. Ramsey said.

Some of the negative impacts for pregnant women who don't get the vaccine and get COVID-19, an increased risk for disease severity, higher risk of ending up in the intensive care unit, greater risk of respiratory disease, and potentially put on a ventilator.

But what about when it comes to the baby? Dr. Ramsey told us, "We haven't seen any real clear evidence that there is a higher risk of early delivery, adverse outcomes for the baby itself either while inside or after delivery."

And he encourages breast feeding. "There are lots of amazing benefits to breast-feeding. Giving babies the immune protection against other diseases including COVID-19," Dr. Ramsey added.

Many have heard rumors going around saying the vaccines could cause infertility, but Dr, Ramsey says there has been no evidence that the vaccine causes any problems for women to be able to get pregnant.