SAN ANTONIO — Every year, over 700,000 Americans have a heart attack. About two-thirds of those have a heart attack for the first time.

Timothy Porter and Amy Varga became engaged last April. That was a big day. But seven months later was another.

"November 19th was a Monday morning," Timothy Porter said. "I had gotten up and had my morning coffee with Amy." But then Porter said he started feeling bad. He added, "I told her I was going to go lay down, and before I got to the bedroom, my chest was hurting and was crushing."



"With the way he was reacting and what he was telling me, and the pain he was in, I knew something was really wrong," Varga said.

Porter added, "I found out I was having a heart attack when the paramedics got there."



Porter's left anterior descending artery was completely blocked. He was having a sudden, extremely painful and often deadly widowmaker heart attack. But, because the length of time from the moment he was wheeled into the hospital until a stent and balloon opened up the artery was only 12 minutes, Porter survived and was chosen to tell his incredible story.



Dr. Anand Prasad, the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at University Hospital told us, "Because of the timeliness of what we did, he was able to get out of the hospital quickly and he did really well afterwards."



Varga saw her fiance after the procedure for the first time when these doors opened, and he was on the other side. "They opened and I saw him, and I couldn't tell by the look on his face. I was scared to death what he was going to say," she said. But then she found out he came through with flying colors. Varga added, "He told me I was the hero, and I said, 'no, you are.' You saved his life. And he said, 'you made the call.'"



"God gave me a second chance at life so I can stay here and love her," Porter said. Now his heart has the power to beat for her, all it wants.

For more information about family health call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of Wear The Gown stories, just go to WearTheGown.com.





