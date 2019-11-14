SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to diabetes, early intervention is key to stopping the disease before it stops your life in its tracks.

"I was on another insulin but it wasn't working too good," said Alice Ortiz, who is a type-2 diabetic. She has been coming to the Texas Diabetes Institute since 1990 to make sure her diabetes is under control. She told us, "Since I've been like that, I've been like that all the time."

Some early symptoms of type-2 diabetes include increased thirst and hunger, exhaustion, blurry vision, slow healing of cuts and wounds, tingling, numbness or pain in the hands or feet.

Ortiz says her aunt was diabetic and lost her eyesight. Ortiz added, "My aunt couldn't see anymore, so she kept eating pies, cookies, and everything for Christmas and then she died a long time ago, so I took after her."

Dr. Alberto Chavez, an endocrinologist at the Texas Diabetes Institute within the University Health System, helped get Ortiz on the right track with the right medication. Ortiz told us, "He put me on Victoza and that was it. It changed my life."

Dr. Alberto Chavez said, "It's going to be a team effort. It's going to be a combination of many factors, not one specific thing, that is going to take care of everything.

Those factors include medication, a healthy diet, regular exercise, support from friends and family and the right physicians.

That's why Ortiz stresses to anyone who may be diabetic, to wear that gown, and see the specialists at the Texas Diabetes Institute to get their health under control.

She said, "I want them to come down here and see these doctors because they need the doctors here."

For more information about family health call (210) 358-3045. For more on Wear the Gown, visit University Health System's website.