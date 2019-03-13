SAN ANTONIO — The number of diabetics in San Antonio is skyrocketing. "I thought it was only for heavy-set or obese people. I didn't think I was a candidate for diabetes," said 59-year-old Richard Reyes, who was diagnosed with diabetes eight years ago. "I always ignored it before, because I didn't think I had it, until they kept on telling me, 'you've got it now.'"

University Health System is tackling the problem to save lives throughout the Alamo City.



"In this area of San Antonio, we really want to tackle diabetes because it is one of the chronic diseases that is running rampant through the city," said Stephanie Mabry, the Director of Health Care Services and Patient Education at the Texas Diabetes Institute within the University Health System. She said there are thousands in San Antonio walking around with diabetes, and no clue they even have it. "They have not been diagnosed. They don't understand the symptoms. They have not recognized the symptoms. So with no recognition, they don't know they need to seek treatment."

Those most at risk for diabetes include people who are overweight, those who are 45 or older, people who are physically active less than three times a week, those who are African American or Hispanic, and people with a family history of diabetes.

Reyes knows about the importance of family history all too well. "My nephew just passed away from diabetes and he didn't know he had it. He went too high went into a coma and passed away."

Reyes' nephew may not have been diagnosed, but Mabry urges anyone at risk to get tested.



A support system is imperative to help make lifestyle changes if you are diagnosed, including your family doctor, a dietitian, a physical therapist, friends, and family. Mabry added, "People live long and beautiful lives that have been diagnosed with diabetes, and lifestyle changes - small lifestyle changes over a long period of time creates longevity."



On Tuesday March 26, UHS recognizes Diabetes Alert Day. "We are going to have informational tables. We are going to have screenings. We are going to have light nutritional snacks. You can get information about your self. You can do the risk assessment," Mabry said.

Here is the link to all of the information regarding the event: www.universityhealthsystem.com/calendar/diabetes-alert-day

For more information about family health call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of Wear The Gown stories, just go to WearTheGown.com.