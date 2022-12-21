Wear The Gown: Keeping that heart healthy this holiday season

You can still enjoy holiday goodies while keeping your heart health in check.

SAN ANTONIO — During the holidays we tend to eat more fatty foods because that is just what's around. But in this Wear The Gown we find out how an increase in those kinds of foods, means an increase in cardiovascular problems.

Foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar typically taste good, which is why they're around during the holidays. Those holiday treats don't just take a toll on our hearts, but our health in general.

Dr. Elizabeth Klodus, a cardiologist and founded of Step One Foods told us, "Even heart attack rates go up over the holidays. And that's a combination of these of these foods but also the the higher stress levels, just different routines. And and so this this all adds up to generally heightened cardiovascular risk during the holidays."

Baked goods are popular this time of year, but eating too much could cause serious complications. Dr. Klodus added, "You're increasing your intake of baked goods, you're automatically increasing your your intake of of salt, which again goes to to high blood pressure."

Some of the most unhealthy holiday foods include: prime rib, where a 10 ounce slab offers 1,000 calories and 37 grams of fat, eggnog where the sugar, cream, and eggs add up to 180 calories and nine grams of fat in a tiny four ounce serving, and pecan pie a la mode, which is full of corn syrup along with 870 calories, and 65 grams of fat.

Excessive alcohol use can also cause multiple problems, especially when binge drinking is involved. Dr. Klodus said, "Alcohol is a simple carbohydrate, so it's like a sugar. So we can increase blood sugar levels and can worsen our cholesterol profiles."

So what's the best way to enjoy the tasty treats while still being heart healthy?

Dr. Klodus told us, "Just stay with your regular routines as much as possible. Eat as well as you can during the times that you're not at the parties or or the or the festive dinners, and then at the dinners before you go have something that fills your stomach up."

Dr. Klodus also says if you're a party host have smaller plates because that naturally encourages people to eat less. And have healthier items like fruits and vegetables, to balance out the not-so-healthy foods.

Click here to check out Step One Foods.