Wear The Gown: Depression in adults can be a side effect of social distancing

SAN ANTONIO — We are only a few months into the coronavirus pandemic, so it is still unknown just how much the disease will affect suicide rates.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for those between 10 and 34 years of age. Rates also spike among the elderly, especially for those living alone. Social distancing doesn't make it any easier.

"You might have folks that are widowers or live alone or adult children or grandkids may not live there, so having to isolate at home has been difficult," said Brigitte Bailey, a psychiatrist and professor at UT Health San Antonio.

Bailey said that staying inside and altering daily routines can get people to think about how we're living life these days, and that can lead to potentially adverse outcomes.

"It sort of starts weighing on your mind where you are not as outgoing, you don’t seem as happy, you may not get up and do your chores or do things for yourself as much," she said. "You find that it’s just wearing on you as a person that you just feel stuck and you might just start feeling sad."

Bailey said that, in situations like this, sadness can turn into depression.

"Things we worry about is the thoughts of not being alive, the risk of thinking about committing suicide."

The American Psychological Society recommends having a suicide safety plan, which includes warning signs or triggers of a developing crises, coping strategies such as hobbies or relaxation techniques, contacts who can offer a distraction or even help, steps for making your environment safer, and a list of things to look forward to.

"Recognize that you have to self -care in order to care for other people," Bailey said. "Anything you can do to just take a break."

Taking care of yourself is one thing, while checking in on others such as your neighbor is another.

"If you are in a community and you know some older folks who are living (alone), check in on them, stop by just to make sure if they need anything, because they would like a friendly call," Bailey said.

If you think yourself or someone else could be dealing with severe depression, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.