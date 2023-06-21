Wear The Gown: The ins and outs of acne and debunking acne myths

Acne affects of 50 million Americans, many of them older.

SAN ANTONIO — Acne can be a never-ending battle for control over your skin. June is Acne Awareness Month. But for those suffering with the condition, the awareness is a year-long problem.

Dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra told us, "Many of us are familiar with it. Unfortunately, it's the bumps, the pimples, the whiteheads, the blackheads that can occur on the face, on the chest, the back, the upper arms."

Acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. It affects up to 50 million people every year. About 85 percent of them are between the ages of 12 and 24. In younger adults boys and girls are affected equally, but not when they grow up.

Dr. Batra added, "In adults, four times as many women suffer from adult acne compared to men. And that's because we really think in adult women the hormones drive a type of acne that occurs on the lower face, the jawline and the upper neck."

What causes acne? Excess or high production of oil in the pore. A build up of dead skin cells in the pore. Growth of bacteria in the pore. Also, family history, medications, and hormones are also known to play a role in developing acne. And acne is a big business.

The U.S. acne treatment market, as of 2022, is valued at $4.5 billion. By 2029 it is expect to grow to over $6 billion. It affects more than your wallet, but your mental health as well. And one in three people deal with acne-related depression.

Two big acne myths...The first, it only affects teenagers. Dr. Batra said, "Certainly we're seeing a lot more adults suffering from acne, especially women who suffer for acne from decades or suffer from acne for decades."

Another myth, it can be scrubbed away.

Dr. Batra said, "It's actually a disservice to them because acne prone skin is actually quite sensitive. And when you strip it, you actually have a compensatory effect where you produce more oil, you break out more and you create a cycle of inflammation."

For more about how to treat acne including a new laser treatment