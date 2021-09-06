Getting kids caught up on immunizations | Wear The Gown

The beginning of the summer can be a great time to get your child caught up on those immunizations.

SAN ANTONIO — Regular childhood immunizations have taken a backseat thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But, experts say now is the time to get your child ready for the next school year by getting caught up on those life-saving shots.

The beginning of the summer can be a great time to get your child caught up on those immunizations that are needed to prevent outbreaks of preventable diseases. And contrary to many beliefs, these shots are not expensive.

"Immunizations for children are not costly. Texas has actually developed a program called Vaccines for Children, which has been around for a number of years," said Dr. Robert Sanders who is a pediatrician and Medical Director of Pedi Express within University Health.

He says we've even learned a lot about prevention thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Sanders said, "We have learned that public health measures work. We have learned that wearing a mask, that keeping yourself distant from other people and washing your hands regularly will prevent viruses and infections from spreading from one another."

Dr. Sanders added, "University Health is planning on having a number of vaccine drives in the community associated both with school districts and in a number of local community groups."

Right now, two of immunization drives are scheduled:

Davis school based clinic at 4702 East Houston Street, June 26, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Harlandale school based clinic at 834 West Southcross, July 17, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dr. Sanders said, "All of our pediatric pediatricians offices, both in the health system and in the community, have taken a lot of precautions to make sure that the offices are safe for you and your children while they're there."

For more information on how to sign up for these, and other immunization clinics, click here.

There will be a drop down menu displaying upcoming sites. In addition, anyone can call (210) 358-7020 for assistance in registering for an appointment that is closest to them, and depending on their needs. That number is handled Monday through Friday between 8 and 5 p.m.

For more information about low-cost childhood immunizations click here.



For more information about family health call (210) 358-3045. You can also find more Wear The Gown stories here.