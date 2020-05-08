x
Texans can shop tax-free this weekend

The 2020 tax-free weekend will be held Aug. 7-9

BEAUMONT, Texas — Get ready to shop and save!

Tax-free weekend is here allowing parents to save on back-to-school shopping. 

But shopping will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here are some things to know before you hit the stores:

When is tax-free weekend?

Texans will be able to take advantage of the annual tax-free weekend from Friday, August 7 until Sunday, August 9.

What qualifies as tax-free?

Shoppers will be able to buy clothes, shoes and an array of school supplies tax-free.

This year, the Texas Comptroller says there will be qualifying items sold online can qualify to be tax-free. 

TAX-FREE ITEMS (not a complete list):

  • Backpacks
  • Binders
  • Calculators
  • Cellophane tape
  • Blackboard chalk
  • Compass
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Expandable folders
  • Pocket folders
  • Plastic folders
  • Manila folders
  • Glue
  • Paste / Paste Sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers
  • Notebooks
  • Loose leaf ruled notebook paper
  • Copy paper
  • Graph paper
  • Tracing paper
  • Colored paper
  • Poster board
  • Construction paper
  • Pencil boxes / other supply boxes
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Protractors
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Writing tablets
  • Tennis shoes
  • Jogging suits
  • Swimsuits

TAXABLE ITEMS (not a complete list):

  • Computers
  • Textbooks
  • Luggage
  • Briefcase
  • Athletic bags / Duffle bags
  • Computer bag
  • Football pads
  • Cleats
  • Jewelry
  • Purses
  • Clothing subscription boxes

For a full list of tax-free items, you can visit the Texas Comptroller's website HERE

Is this just in-store or can I shop online?

According to the comptroller, shoppers can “buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases).”

Only individual items less than $100 qualify for the tax-free weekend. 

According to the comptroller, delivery & shipping charges are part of the TOTAL SALE price. So your item you are purchasing plus shipping charges must be below $100 to be eligible. 

What else do I need to know?

The comptroller is encouraging shoppers to maintain social distancing and other health safety guidelines while in-store shopping. 

For more information and specifics on Texas tax-free weekend, visit the Texas Comptroller HERE. 

