Your tires, suspension and alignment should thank them. The San Antonio Pothole Patrol smashed its goal of repairing 10,000 potholes during its April Pothole Blitz.

The City of San Antonio’s Transportation and Capital Improvements announced that it set a new record, repairing 13,514 potholes over the course of 21 workdays during the month of April. That’s an average of 644 potholes repaired per day.

In a normal month, the 32-member crew repairs about 5,000 potholes. In April, crews worked 50 hours per week, and really turned it up on the last day of the blitz.

On that day, TCI said Pothole Patrol repaired a whopping 920 potholes. Based on a ten-hour workday, this comes out to 92 potholes repaired per hour, or 1.5 potholes repaired per minute.

Residents are encouraged to report any potholes they see on City streets by calling 3-1-1, and the Pothole Patrol guarantees to make repairs within two business days. To date, only 15 percent of requests for pothole repairs are the result of residents contacting 3-1-1, a spokesperson said.