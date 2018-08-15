There may be no cure for HIV, but it is now possible for those living with HIV to live long and healthy lives, and new methods of prevention.

"HIV was something that was very, very serious, and sometimes fatal," said Dr. Barbara Taylor, an associate professor of infectious diseases at UT-Health and staff physician with University Health System.

She says that AIDS just doesn't have to happen anymore.

"Now, when most of my patients are on one pill once a day, they can live long and very healthy lives," Dr. Taylor noted.

The main ways people contract HIV are through unprotected sex and by birth (although that is rare since most mothers with HIV are on treatment), and by sharing injection drug needles.

Prevention is also key to beating the epidemic. There's also a pill you can take that will lower your risk of contracting HIV by over 90 percent, called PrEP, which stands for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis.

"Most insurances cover PrEP, and if not, there are medication assistance programs that we can use to help defray the cost of PrEP," Dr. Taylor explained.

HIV is growing quickly in Bexar County. In the last decade, the number of new HIV diagnoses in the county has increased by more than 50 percent. In 2006, there were 234 new cases, but by 2015, 360 new diagnoses.

Across the U.S., the average of HIV cases is 12.3 for every 100,000 people. But in Bexar County, it's much higher, at 19.1 cases per 100,000 people.

The first big step in stopping the spread of HIV is knowing your status. Dr. Taylor told us,

"Once you are tested, getting on treatment well actually not just save your life but also, as a community, help end the HIV epidemic," Dr. Taylor said.

In San Antonio, there are places that offer free HIV testing including Metro Health, the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, the Alamo Area Resource Center, the Center for Healthcare Services, and BEAT AIDS. Most insurances cover the test, so be sure to ask your doctor as well.

For more men's health information call 210-358-3045.

