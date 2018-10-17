Taking too much medication or the wrong medication can have terrible consequences. That is just one of the issues facing patients with poor health literacy.

"I came to get the results of my blood work," said 84-year-old Ricardo Guitron who is diabetic.

At times, Guitron has a hard time remembering which medications he's taking.

"For dizziness I take medication,” he said. “The other prescription is, I forget."

His daughter Nelda is always with him at the doctor's office.

"To me, it's very important, because I have to come in, make sure he understands what the doctor tells him to do or to make him understand about the medications he's taking and why is he taking them,” Nelda Guitron said.

"It's really helpful if they come with a family member because sometimes the patient cannot understand all of the information," said Dr. Andres Pardo, a primary care physician and geriatrician at the Texas Diabetes Institute within the University Health System.

Dr. Pardo says that diabetes can be a bit confusing.

"At the beginning, when somebody gets diagnosed with diabetes, it's a lot of information to digest,” Dr. Pardo explained.

When talking to your doctor, good communication is of the utmost importance because poor health literacy can impact how information is heard, how that information is processed, and how well it is understood. Health literacy affects people's ability to navigate the health care system, including filling out complex forms and locating providers.

Share personal information, such as health history. Engage in self-care and chronic disease management. Understand mathematical concepts such as probability and risk.

"If I don't understand something, she will explain it to me, what the doctor tells me," Ricardo said.

And that's why Mr. Guitron makes sure that his daughter is by his side.

"It's very important because it's the only way you can really keep healthy," he said.

For more men's health information call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of our Real Men Wear Gowns stories at WearTheGown.com.

© 2018 KENS