For many, flying can be fun. But when you're stuck on a plane for several hours with a lot of other people, there is an increased risk of you getting sick.

"You will probably be exposed to respiratory viruses both in the air and by what you touch," said Dr. Jason Bowling, the director of hospital epidemiology at University Hospital and infectious diseases specialist at UT Health-San Antonio.

Dr. Bowling says that surfaces people touch are part of the problem.

"One, you are in a small area with lots of people. Secondly, you are touching lots of surfaces and you don't have ready access to wash your hands before you eat things. Third, people are sitting there without anything to do. They are spending a lot of time eating snacks with their fingers," Dr. Bowling explained.

Just think about all the surfaces people touch where germs can lie: seats, tray tables, magazines, overhead compartment doors, hand rails, the bathroom door, the bathroom sink, the windows,the list goes on and on.

"Ideally, bring a small portable hand sanitizer, alcohol-based hand rub, a container you can travel with easily,” Dr. Bowling advised.

But what if you are the sick one? Should you fly or play it safe?

"If you do travel when you are sick, it does potentially pose a risk to the people you are traveling with. Ideally, we would want everybody, if they are feeling ill or if they had an illness that would be transmissible to others, to stay home and not travel," Dr. Bowling said.

If you're traveling overseas, talk to your doctor, get your vaccines if needed, and know the risks.

"Providing your itinerary of where you're going to travel to in a country before you see a doctor for travel purposes is helpful as well as describing the activities you might do,” Dr. Bowling said.

For travelers heading overseas, the CDC has a travelers’ health page on their official website where you can find out if the country are heading to has any kind of health warning.

