In this edition of Real Men Wear Gowns, we introduce you to one program launched in 2016 that aims to get around that stigma and get the information into the hands of those who need it the most.

"Lucha is an HIV and substance abuse prevention program for young people in Bexar County. We are using technology, chat and social media. People can go to our website and actually chat with us," said Luis Luna, who is one of two people operating the anonymous chat system.

The chat system is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The website also offers so much more.

"If they need a referral for HIV testing, we can also provide that for them. If they need a referral for housing or food, they can actually go to the website and get a resource for their part of town," Luna said.

There are several main sections on the webpage, including "Sex," which highlights some of the more commons questions that young adults may be asking about the topic. Another one is called "Drop Some Knowledge."

"On that page we have essentially three glossaries: One covers substances, another covers sexual health and the last one covers the LGBTQ terms," Luna said.

You'll notice a theme throughout the webpage of gummy bears.

The idea is to draw in those wanting information instead of scaring them with facts that may be hard to understand. "We wanted to keep it light and casual. You are learning, but it's not inundating you with too much information. It's not trying to scare you," said Luna.

An informational "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots" video with sexual health questions is just another example of how they're trying to get the information out.

There are a lot of facts to discover about sexual health, and Luna said a good way for young adults to start their educational journey is to visit ThatLuchaLife.com.

For more men's health information, call 210-358-3045. You can also find more Real Men Wear Gowns stories at WearTheGown.com.

