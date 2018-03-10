Surgical techniques are constantly improving thanks to advancements in medical technology.

When men hit the age of 50, it’s time for yearly prostate exams, or earlier with a family history of prostate cancer. Screening is often done with a blood test called the PSA. Three out of every five men will develop some type of low-grade prostate cancer but not all will need treatment.

"Two main treatments for prostate cancer are radiation therapy and surgical removal of the prostate, which can be done using a robotic technique or traditional open incision," said Dr. Michael Liss, an associate professor of urology at UT Health San Antonio who sees patients within the University Health System.

Dr. Liss says that robotic technique is now more common and safer.

"The goal of the surgery is the same,” he explained. “Remove the prostate with minimal damage to nerves in the surrounding tissue so your function can recover better.”

"The reach is actually easier and tackling this tiny small organ is actually better with much better magnification and dexterity of movement," said Dr. Ahmed Mansour, an assistant professor of urology at UT Health San Antonio who also sees patients within the University Health System.

Dr. Mansour added that with robotic surgery, getting to the prostate is much easier.

"They reach out to the prostate, which is deep in the pelvis, a very difficult area to reach. And that is one of the advantages of using the robotic instruments," Dr. Mansour noted.

To remove the prostate, the prostate has to be disconnected from the bladder as well as the urethra. The prostate is then removed and the bladder and urethra are reconnected.

"With robotic surgery, we have come along way. Nowadays we are very capable of tackling difficult situations,” Dr. Mansour said.

But to try to prevent the need for surgery, you've got to get screened first.

"Getting screening is allowing doctors to find cancer earlier and have more options for treatment,” Dr. Liss said.

You can also find the rest of our Real Men Wear Gowns stories at WearTheGown.com.

