Doctors say that three out of five men will develop prostate cancer as they age, and the goal is catching it early.

"Catching any cancer in the early stages is much more treatable, so getting screening is allowing doctors to find cancer earlier and have more options for treatment," said Dr. Michael Liss, a professor of urology at UT Health-San Antonio and director for medical research at University Hospital.

Dr. Liss says that most men should start getting screened for prostate cancer at age 50.

"If you have a family history or if you are African-American, some recommend getting screened much younger, maybe around 40," he said.

When most men think of getting a test for prostate cancer, the rectal exam often comes to mind. However, prostate cancer is more commonly diagnosed by a blood test called the PSA.

"It's called the prostate specific antigen test. I usually say it's a little bit variable in men, so it's not the best test per say, but it's best test we have," Dr. Liss explained.

Dr. Ahmed Mansour, an assistant professor of urology at UT health-San Antonio within the University Health System, stresses the need for the test.

"It is a non-invasive test,” he said. “However, it is the consequences of the test that should be considered."

Some of the signs of prostate cancer include a need to urinate frequently or difficulty urinating, painful or burning urination, yellow discoloration of the skin or eyes, blood in the urine or semen, pressure or pain in the rectum, and pain or stiffness in the lower back, pelvis, hips, or thighs.

"The two main treatments for prostate cancer are radiation therapy and surgical removal of the prostate," said Dr. Liss, who also noted that not all prostate cancers need treatment. "If it's low grade and focal, sometimes we can just follow that for long periods of time and men don't need to be treated."

Both doctors agree that talking to your physician is of the utmost importance.

"Our primary care colleagues are responsible for the initial discussion about should I get screened or not screened," Dr. Liss said.

"The choice for PSA screening has to be discussed with your doctor," Dr. Mansour added.

At the UrologyHealth.org website, you can take a “Know Your Stats” quiz about prostate screening. You can also call 210-567-0214 to learn more about prostate cancer clinical trials being offered through UT Health-San Antonio.

