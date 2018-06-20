Most of us know that if you're spending time doing outdoor activities, such as camping or hiking, we should watch out for things like snakes or animals that you shouldn't mess with. But it is lack of common sense that often causes problems.

"Heat and dehydration are the big things that get people in trouble," said Dr. Andrew Muck, a University Hospital emergency medicine physician and UT Health-San Antonio assistant professor.

Dr. Muck says that alcohol plays a role in many outdoor injuries.

"When you combine alcohol with any situation, that's where it really sees people get in trouble in the outdoor environment,” he said.

That's especially the case when it comes to snakebites.

"Famous last words for most snakebites involve the phrase, ‘Hey buddy, hold my beer,’" Dr. Muck noted.

Exposure to plants that touch your skin is something else to keep in mind.

"Get that substance off your skin, so when you get home, wash it off with warm soapy water. If you start to get a reaction to it, get to your doctor because sometimes you assume it's just something like poison ivy but it could be something else too," Dr. Muck said.

And don't eat what you don't know.

"Keep an eye on your kids, and if you are a person who likes to experiment and forage, which is some people’s hobby, just make sure you have a good resource so you know what you are putting in your mouth,” he explained.

Dr. Muck also pointed out that simple accidents, not anything exotic, are what typically cause injuries.

"There is a good chance, whenever you are in the outdoors, somebody is going to get a scrape or fall, so have basic splinting material within a reasonable distance if you have to try to splint a broken bone or an injury,” he said.

University Hospital holds "Stop the Bleed" classes once a month to teach people how to stop bleeding and save lives in case of an emergency. The next class is at 4 p.m. on July 2. For more information, you can check out the official website here.

For more men's health information call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of our Real Men Wear Gowns stories at WearTheGown.com.

