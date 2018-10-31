At the Texas Diabetes Institute, nutritionists, doctors, physical therapists and patients are just a few of the people who work together to improve health literacy. "Sometimes, if they come with a family member, it will be easier for them to gather all the information, and maybe somebody else will have a different question that would be interested to address," said Dr. Andres Pardo, a primary care physician and geriatrician with the Texas Diabetes Institute within the University Health System.

He routinely sees Ricardo Rivera, who is always accompanied by his daughter, Becky Bullard. Rivera told us, "I had a stroke in June, so I come over here often for my usual exam." He also had a liver transplant in 2014, so Rivera has a lot of doctor appointments. "She's the one that keeps up with all the appointments. Sometimes I will forget when I have an appointment," Rivera said.

They both agree Dr. Pardo communicates the necessary information to keep Rivera as healthy as possible. "He's pretty good at telling me what I need to take and how much I need to take," Rivera said.

Those at highest risk for poor health literacy are people with lower socioeconomic status or education, those who are elderly, people with low English proficiency, non-native English speakers and those who receive publicly-funded health coverage.

The Center For Healthcare Strategies says adults with low health literacy experience six percent more hospital visits, two-day longer hospital stays and health care costs that are four times higher.

Bullard said if your doctor isn't like Dr. Pardo, and not making things clear and complete, you need to switch physicians. "I tell him, if you are not happy with the doctor you are seeing, and you have family and friends, I would ask them if maybe they've been to other doctors that do understand," she said.

