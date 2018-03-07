Fireworks can be fun to watch or even ignite, but they can also be dangerous. Emergency rooms are flooded every year with injuries to virtually every part of the body from fireworks.

Each year, about 10,000 people are injured by fireworks. Many of those injured happen to be children. However, the culprits aren't typically the larger airborne fireworks seen in major displays.

"The most common ones we see are with some of the small caliber fire crackers that are designed to be blown up on the ground," Dr. Mark Muir, trauma medical director at University Hospital and UT Health San Antonio assistant professor said.

Muir said sparklers cause big problems, too.

"The tip of a sparkler can get up to 2000°F, hot enough to melt some metals. All it takes is even a brief contact with that to cause a significant burn to the skin," he said.

The bigger the bang, typically the more damage they can cause.

"For bigger M80s and M100s that we see injuries from, fortunately those are pretty rare. When someone does get injured with those, it's most commonly because they think the fuse went out or don't realize it is still active," Muir said.

If you light a firework, and it doesn't go off, wait a few minutes and douse it with water. It could go off in a few minutes, hours or even days later.

Here are some firework safety tips to keep in mind:

Never allow young children to play with fireworks

For older kids, have an adult supervise fireworks activities

Make sure you keep a safe distance from displays

Call 911 if anyone is injured from fireworks

Don't ignite fireworks if you've been drinking any alcohol

"I encourage folks, if they are going to be drinking, it is best to stay away from the fireworks altogether. Go watch them at a professional show and let someone else do the fireworks," Muir said.

Have a happy 4th of July by being safe, so you don't have to wear that gown.

Have a happy 4th of July by being safe, so you don't have to wear that gown.

