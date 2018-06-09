In previous Real Men Wear Gowns stories, we've spoken with carriers of disease, medical professionals, and organizations working to disseminate information to create a safer South Texas. They all agree it all starts with breaking down stigmas associated with sex and talking about STDs.

"I am a big advocate about letting people know how to fight HIV, because that's the big stigma," said 54-year-old Carlos Carmona who works with the End Stigma and HIV Alliance.

Carmona has been living with HIV for well over 20 years. Carmona added,

"I found out in the summer of 1990,” said Carmona, who added that getting tested and knowing your status is imperative to stopping the virus. "I think that the more you educate people, the more they can learn about HIV and find out that no, it is not a death sentence anymore."

"Our goal is a community of people living with HIV who live long and healthy lives, with new HIV infections nonexistent or very rare, and that there is no stigma,” said Dr. Barbara Taylor, Carmona’s doctor and associate professor of infectious diseases at UT-Health.

"We provide free condoms throughout the state of Texas. Our main goal is to reduce HIV and STD rates," added Ruben Lara from Texas Wears Condoms, a group that hopes to open dialogue and help reach an end to this stigma.

"We just believe sex shouldn't be something people should be afraid of or shy away from,” said Justo Cisneros, who also works with Texas Wears Condoms.

Through an anonymous chat program online, the website ThatLuchaLife.com aims to get information about sex education to those who need it.

"Going through that chat, it illuminates that face-to-face interaction that you have to go through so you can avoid that awkwardness. They are able to get that accurate information without having to go through that stigmatizing process," said Luis Luno, the co-site operator of ThatLuchaLife.com.

So don't be afraid to wear that gown, talk about sex, speak about STD's, and stop that stigma.

For more men's health information call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of our Real Men Wear Gowns stories at WearTheGown.com.

