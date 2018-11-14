Today is World Diabetes Day. More than 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, including 300,000 people living in Bexar County.

To recognize the day, the Texas Diabetes Institute is going blue along with buildings around the world to raise awareness about this epidemic.

Joel Lien is a registered dietitian with the University Health System who works with a large number of type-2 diabetics. Lien told us, "Men simply don't want to go to the doctor to find out...They don't want to be told that they have high blood sugar, high cholesterol, high blood pressure."

That's exactly how his patient, 67-year-old Roger Garza, found out he had type-2 diabetes and made dietary changes right away.

"It's not hard to do it just takes some dedication and some concentration on living a healthy lifestyle," said Garza. Lien added, "Specific suggestions are trying to cut back on sugar and sweetened beverages like soda, sweet tea, lemonade, Kool-Aid, Gatorade, pie, cakes, cookies, ice cream."

Dietitians recommend those with diabetes use a 9-inch round plate to control portion size. They also say fill 1/2 of the plate with non-starchy vegetables, 1/4 of the plate with a whole grain or starchy vegetables, and the other 1/4 with a lean protein. Then eat a small amount of fresh fruit on the side, with skim or one percent milk as a beverage.

If you like to go out to eat here are a few tips. Ask if the meat could be grilled or boiled instead of fried; ask about dishes made with more vegetables; make sure to ask if soups are creamy or broth based, because broth based is healthier; make sure salad dressings are put on the side; and consider splitting a dish with a friend.

Garza says asking questions is one of the best ways diabetics can learn what is best to eat. "In the produce and meat department you can ask questions of those who work there," Garza says, "and they know which foods are better for people who are trying to live with a healthy diet."

For more information about diabetes research at the Texas Diabetes Institute, you can call 210-358-7200. And for more men's health information, call 210-358-3045.

For more Real Men Wear Gowns stories, just go to WearTheGown.com.

