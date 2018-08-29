Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are all on the rise in 2018, continuing a four-year trend according to the CDC. Here in Bexar County, HIV rates are going up too.

Texas Wears Condoms is working to prevent the spread of STDs through education that teaches ways to prevent transmission. The group also says that there are three main barriers when it comes to buying condoms. First, they are too expensive. Second, it is too embarrassing for people to buy them. Third, people don't know which condoms they should be using.

"With our program, we are able to break down those barriers so people are able to access our condoms," said Justo Cisneros with Texas Wears Condoms.

You can check out the 22 different types of condoms on their website, which also features dental dams and lubricants.

"We have our two different types of lubricants. We have our water-based and our silicone-based,” said Ruben Lara of Texas Wears Condoms.

When you order the items, they arrive to your address discreetly.

"It comes in a discreet black envelope, so it will just have the address of where our program is located,” Cisneros explained. “Then it will have the name of the person that placed the request."

Not only does the website allow you to order those products, it also acts as a resource for information about topics like sex education and where you can get tested.

Dr. Barbara Taylor, an associate professor of infectious disease at UT Health-San Antonio within the University Health System, says that life-saving information needs to get out.

"We in San Antonio and Bexar county, and in fact much of the United States south, have either stable or rising rates of new HIV infections as opposed to much of the rest of the country, where new HIV infections have been decreasing," Dr. Taylor said.

"It all comes down to how you talk about it and how you approach the subject,” Cisneros said. “And we just believe sex shouldn't be something people should be afraid of or shy away from."

