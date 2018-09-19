Robotic surgery is becoming the norm for many surgical procedures. It often means less blood loss, faster recovery, and less post-operative pain.

"Most of the prostatectomies performed nowadays are performed robotically," said Dr. Ahmed Mansour, an assistant professor of urology at UT Health-San Antonio.

On the day we visited, Dr. Mansour and his team were performing a robotic prostatectomy.

"The reach is actually easier, and tackling this tiny small organ is actually better, with much better magnification and dexterity of movement," he said.

Dr. Mansour added that this would be the case for any area inside the body that is hard to reach. He also said robotic surgery has come a long way.

"Robotic surgery involves using small, tiny incisions in the belly, and through the small incisions, the robotic instruments are introduced into the belly," he said.

Those incisions are often no larger than the size of a quarter to a half-dollar. But it isn't just the technology making surgeries safer. The experience of each person in the operating room is also improved.

"It's not just the experience of the surgeon. It's not just the experience of the team. It's experience of the assistant, experience of all the personnel inside, the operating room," Dr. Mansour explained.

The care team consists of a surgeon who sits at the console controlling the robotic arms, a bedside assistant handling the instruments and equipment, a scrub tech caring for the instruments and assisting the bedside assistant, and a circulating nurse taking care of them all.

"There are many details, and paying attention to these nuances make a whole lot of difference in patient outcomes,” Dr. Mansour added.

That outcome is increasingly positive when advancing technology and experience work hand-in-hand, or hand-in-robotic-arm.

For more men's health information call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of our Real Men Wear Gowns stories at WearTheGown.com.

© 2018 KENS