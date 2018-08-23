On a hot summer day in San Antonio, school-age boxers dance and dodge around punching bags in large, west-side gym. Adult coaches teach them to bob and weave and throw a left hook here instead of in west-side alleys.

"You can tell these little kids, man, have some powerful punches,” said Jimmy Robles, who walks among the barrio boxers in the gym he helped build.

The gym is a part of a ministry he built from the ground-up over the last 13 years. Robles knows what it's like to grow up on the west side because he did just that, eventually selling cocaine on the streets where he now serves as a pastor and promoter.

His turning point came in December 2005, when he attended a Catholic retreat with cocaine stuffed in socks he brought in a suitcase. He intended to spend the weekend selling drugs and instead, he says he was sold on Jesus.

“Something radical happened,” he recalled. “A Biblical story, like from a Saul to a Paul, going in there with one intention and coming out a whole different man."

That different man went on to transform his west-side neighborhood along Brady Boulevard. It happened gradually. First, he preached on the street, but he eventually bought the Emerson Bail Building on Zarzamora, the very building where he once collected food stamps. He converted it into Last Chance Ministries with a 34,000-square-foot worship center, a café, and, down the street, a five-acre sports complex.

It's a 501(c)3 with a quarter-million dollar annual budget supplemented by gifts that Robles magically attracts.

"Everything that we have in the classrooms was donated by OLLU,” said Robles as he walked down a hallway of children’s Sunday school classrooms. “I was one of those type of persons, if I didn't have the money to purchase it, I'd go and ask. If you don't ask, you don't receive."

"When God got a hold of his life, he went right into the streets,” said Gene Loeffler, a pastor at River of Life Church. “And he began to reach out to the homeless, the prostitutes, the people that were just really in need, and, this is what I love about Jimmy, he loves the people of San Antonio."

His church also has a large food storage facility where volunteers provide dry goods for 300 meals every Wednesday.

“The connection that we have, especially with him, is that he knows where they're coming from,” said Salvadore Mendez, a member of Last Chance Ministries. “So we’re better able to serve them, and to help them."

But Robles has had massive setbacks as well, including homelessness and the tragic loss of his daughter Victoria in a 2016 traffic accident.

The very next Sunday, he preached a sermon on loss, using a baseball bat as a metaphor for hitting back when life hits hard. He titled the sermon “A Pain You Can’t Explain.”

The video has attracted thousands of views on YouTube.

Just this year, the city renamed part of Brady Boulevard, Victoria Robles Memorial Way.

"People on the west side feel like they don't have a voice,” Robles said. “And I thank God that I have become that voice, for the city, for the west side, to say, ‘This will not be known as the worst of the city. This will be transformed.’"

His next big transformation is taking over the Alamodome for a two-day, city-wide Christian celebration in October.

He's a west-side preacher from the streets, never too proud to proclaim his past or help others follow his lead.

"Just never go back,” he said. “Never go back, ‘cause there's nothing back there. And I always tell people, ‘You may not like where you're at right now but you gotta thank God you're not where you used to be!’ Haha!”

That's why Pastor Jimmy Robles is another one of the people who make San Antonio great.

