Sherry Kafka-Wagner is a lady of literature and the daughter of a Baptist minister. She attended Baylor and then wrote a novel about small-town Texas.

“And it was an audacious thing for me to think I could write my own script and work my own way, and I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to do that,” she said.

And Sherry did just that, publishing her novel “Hannah Jackson” in 1966, which won several awards. A one-act play, children’s books, essays, and short stories followed.

She also started collecting books. Much of her work and collection is focused on geography.

“I’m fascinated by the role place plays in identity, how do we get our identity, how do we know who we are, from where we live,” she said.

Soon, she lived in San Antonio, with a job on the Hemisfair planning team, which led to a job in urban design, helping plan the entire San Antonio River Corridor.

“There’s a kind of cultural lifestyle that San Antonio has that is beautiful and productive and really worth appreciating and developing,” she said.

Wagner soon authored a report that helped create the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

“I have been so privileged in my life because I have been allowed to learn so much and to be able to participate with so many people in interesting projects,” she said.

One of those projects was starting a little magazine about Texas in 1973.

“I was one of the founding editors of Texas Monthly, and I wrote the first cover story for Texas Monthly,” she said.

By this time, her library had grown, as well as her reputation in urban design. She lived in Massachusetts and helped plan public aquariums and science centers in Baltimore, Chattanooga, Lisbon, Osaka, and even Kuwait.

“To make a place that people would really love and use in Kuwait, that was very satisfying,” said Wagner, whose library of more than 3,700 books eventually found a home at the Hotel Emma. “We wanted it to feel like you were visiting a friend’s interesting, well-appointed home. And every well-appointed home has a beautiful library.”

Wagner, now 81, knows the hotel so well that she can give a tour, with historical asides about almost everything.

These days, though, when she’s not planning the next museum, she’s often at the Hotel Emma, hosting events or serving as a volunteer librarian.

“I really love the fact that you don’t know who’s gonna come in here,” she said. “And who’s gonna find a book that’s really gonna mean something to them.”

Sherry Kafka-Wagner, a local author of distinction and design, and a major book donor, another one of the people who make San Antonio great.

© 2018 KENS