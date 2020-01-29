SAN ANTONIO — Persephone Garcia likes school, loves to sing and means the world to her parents.

“She's my everything,” Melissa Garcia said.

Her only child got bitten by the charity bug one day as they drove by the Children’s Shelter. She began asking questions about the facility’s clients.

“'Mommy do kids live here?' And I’d say, 'Yes.' And she would say, 'Why?'" Garcia said.

She said she explained that sometimes children can’t live in their homes. Touched by the story, Persephone wanted to donate clothes and toys to the shelter. So, she and her mother sifted through her closet.

According to Garcia, her daughter even kissed her toys before donating them to say goodbye and pass on love to the future recipients.

During a visit to the facility, a worker thanked Garcia and her daughter their donation. She also opened their eyes about another need.

“'You know, one of the things that we actually need, and people don’t realize (are) socks,'" Garcia recalled the staff member saying.

Persephone filed that information away. It resurfaced during a classroom assignment at Cisneros Elementary School addressing change. The students journaled their thoughts. Persephone’s teacher was impressed by her thoughtful idea to have a sock drive.

The third-grader drafted her thoughts for Principal Dr. Jennifer Herrera.

“I will tell you that Persephone’s kindness, generosity and compassion far exceed her years,” Herrera said.

The young student leader even reemphasized her dream to help others to Herrera during lunchtime.

“(She asked), 'Is it possible for me to give you a request?' And I sure,” Herrera recalled. “I read it. And it said: 'Can I do a sock drive for those who need socks?' And I said, 'Absolutely.'"

Since December, Persephone’s drive has been collecting socks. Herrera said corporate citizens like Wells Fargo Bank have even donated.

When asked what sparks her charity, Persephone had an honest, yet smile-provoking, answer.

“Well, because I’m that kind of person,” she said.

Her mother said her daughter remembers what the worker said.

“And she goes, 'Because it would make them feel special. A brand-new pair of socks would make them feel special, right, Mommy?'" Garcia said.

Persephone’s sock drive is expected to last through the end of January at her school. But the lesson behind the drive will last longer.

“The lesson is to show love,” Persephone said.

Know a kid doing unique or outstanding things in the community? Send us an email at Greatkids@kens5.com. #KENS5GreatKids