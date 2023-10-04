S.M.A.R.T. students recreate artwork of the late Jesse Trevino | Kids Who Make S.A. Great

Before Jesse Trevino passed in February, he had no idea a group of fourth-grade artists was trying to reinterpret his 'La Curandera.'

SAN ANTONIO — Jesse Trevino's 'La Curandera' is being restored for its 25th year of hanging in University Health's Texas Diabetes Institute (TDI). The system commissioned the artist to create the mural in the late 90s.

"What we love about the connection that Andy and Yvette have fostered is that its proof that history is never lost," U.H. said in a statement.

Nothing about reinterpreting the artwork of Trevino would fall short of Andy and Yvette Benavides. The husband and wife own The Benavies Art Gallery on South Flores Street, and Andy remembers getting exposed to Trevino's work in the 80s. He described the San Antonio Westside story in art, using healing images.

"Jesse was a very, very dear friend," Andy said.

Andy went from admirer to handler for Trevino's art which he said was prestigious.

The couple tasked their student art non-profit, Studying Mindful Art Resources Together or S.M.A.R.T., to recreate Trevino's La Curandera.

"When we teach them about San Antonio local artists and where they are---they just light up," Yvette said.

Trevino's artful and challenging story was no different for the students who attend Briscoe Elementary School---right across the street from the gallery. The kids became especially intrigued at how the artist lost his right hand in the Vietnam War and overcame it to paint.

"When he got the arm, he started trying and trying and trying, " Axel Gregorio said. "He got really good."

They became engrossed in the colors and choices of his concepts.

"I just like how she has La Rosa de Guadalupe there a little bit in the back because she's always helping people," Serenity Barrientes said.

Most of all, the young artists got struck by Trevino's perseverance.

"Even if you're not feeling well, you should always push through that," Amari Huerta-Solvera said.

The art gallery owners said three classes of 60 students took turns creating a large-scale mural creation.

"The kids came up with the concept to create a botanica with words that heal," Yvette said. "S.M.A.R.T. believes that words are very healing."

The students painted drawers and jars of magic medicine with words like love, hope, healing, smiles, caring, joy, flowers, puppies, Rayos del sol, Creer en ti mismo, and, of course, never give up.

"I did a little bit of her shirt," Serenity said.

In La Curandera, Mrs. Mireles is the healing woman. The S.M.A.R.T. students gave her a facial covering to represent working in a botanica during the pandemic.

Then, the Benavideses and the students got word of Trevino's declining health. The children wanted to cheer him up with get-well cards.

They started making the artsy well wishes when Axel suggested using their non-dominant hand in honor of Trevino.

"When we asked him, why did you want to do that, Axel? He said because then Mr. Trevino wouldn't feel so alone," Yvette said.

The elementary school student said he wanted to challenge himself as Trevino had. Some students wrote with both hands, hoping the famous artist would see the difference. Here are their words, typos and all:

"Hi! I really hope you feel better and will get to see the painting were doing to inspire you we are doing a great job I think!" One student wrote.

Another jotted this down, "I'm sending you courage, strength, dogs."

The get-well notes continued, "I hope you get well soon your art work is the best you are the most insparing person."

The typos and run-on sentences elevated the pure child-filled sentiments. The kids' version of La Curandera took three weeks, and they were still working on get-well cards when Trevino died on February 13th.

He never got the cards or saw their rendition of his mural. Andy looked at their workspace, noticing a different artist's cardinals flying above what the children had been doing.

People believe cardinals are loved ones who have transitioned trying to send a message.

"You can't help, but as artists get sort of caught up in those imaginative scenarios, you know," he said.

The Benavides Art Gallery said Trevino would be remembered, his legacy would live on, and they would continue teaching and talking about his work.

They are buying the cardinals to include with the children's 'La Curandera,' which is already bookended with colorful prescriptions from elderly artists.

"Projects like this take the threads of history and draw them through to the present, weaving them into the imagination and awareness of young people," U.H. said. "With a piece like this, in particular, it helps foster the idea for these children that compassion and community are part of their heritage, and also something they can carry forward into the future."