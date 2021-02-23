Pandemic no match for young achievers' ambition | Kids Who Make San Antonio Great

A business owner, a non-profit founder, and a model are examples of resilience in the COVID-19 era. And all of them are children.

The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped three young achievers in South Texas from making moves. They range in age from 12-16 years old.

Chapter one : Akki's Expansion

Akeila Tejwani is a boss. She opened a home-based bakery, Akki's Cupcakery & Tea, in December 2019.

The high school junior wanted to provide healthier eating options for her peers and give half her proceeds to a group of children's charities.

"I'm like, oh my God, I have my new business---and, then COVID-19 hit," she said. "It was like I don't know how I'm going to do this."

Team Akki is all family: Father, mother, sister, and even her grandmother. That means no leases or rent.

Her business presence is a contact-free experience online or through her mobile app. The Brandies High School students said she pushed her profit margin in the pandemic by enhancing customer experience, innovation, and expanding the menu options.

"We started off with maybe five recipes, and, now, we have 50 plus recipes to give to our customers," she said.

Tejwani said she gave $3,000 to children's charities from her growing pot.

"I'm looking to franchise, but that's a whole other story," she said.

Her most significant takeaway from this pandemic is refining self-focus.

"Learning to say no, not overwhelming yourself is one of the most important things," she said.