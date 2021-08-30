Nine-year-old author writes second book | Kids Who Make SA Great

Nicholas Buell believes penning copy on the resilient tardigrade is the way to go for his second book.

SAN ANTONIO — Facts don't escape Nicholas Buell because he loves them. The Wetmore Elementary School student collects them as he takes on multiple books daily.

"Maybe five books a day. Maybe ten books a day," Nicholas said.

The 9-year-old consumes knowledge from various history books like the Nuremberg Trials. His mother, Holly Buell, said her son has a useless book of information, too.

Nicholas believes the data is more random than useless because he can find a way to use the information. His mother agrees that way could be a spot competing on the game show Jeopardy! one day.

"I have no doubt," Buell said. "He wants to be the next Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer; then I have no doubt that's where he's going to go."

Before he takes on a category for $500, Nicholas is an author in elementary school.

"It's just so amazing to step back and say, wow, that's a little person there and look what he's done," Buell said.

Her son's first book is 'The Adventures of Husk.' The book reflects Nicholas' love for animals and a friendly Alaskan Husky he knows named Tito.

Husk is a dog that goes missing in Nicholas' book. But that's all he's saying about his first literary offering.

"You have to read the book to find out if they find him," Nicholas said.

Family, friends and brand new customers supported the young author. According to his mother, he did well.

"We've gone through like four paperback printings and three hardcover printings," Buell said.

Nicholas loves writing more than illustrating. The process teaches him skills in business, finance and life.

His latest creation is a book about a tardigrade named Tom who has the power to become human. The book is a reward-based story.

"It's a tiny animal about that big," Nicholas said, using his hands to demonstrate the size.

Tardigrades are small creatures that can live without water for decades, withstand radiation and survive severe temperature changes. Nicholas isn't sure why he got inspired by the resilient species.

He is planning a follow-up to the Adventures of Husk, too.

"I'm planning on writing a prequel," he said.

His mother said her son is a MENSA member, which may explain why he's primarily the boss of his content.

"He's a much better editor than I am," she said. "I'm always having him edit my things because he catches grammatical errors and misspellings."

Buell said her son donates part of his proceeds to foundations that help animals. She said he's even bought soccer balls and mosquito nets for children in Africa.

"You hope and you dream for your kids to flourish and have fun and enjoy life. And, wow, he's done it," she said.

Nicholas said the experience is aiding with his impatience.

"Just be patient, and good things will come," Nicholas said.

The young author is still learning how to deal with the fame that comes with being an author.