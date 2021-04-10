Kindergarten cosmetic CEO launches philanthropic effort for Haitian migrants | Kids Who Make SA Great

Ava Whittlesey, a six-year-old business owner, is taught you're never too young to help those in need.

SAN ANTONIO — Ava Whittlesey is a fresh face on the business scene in Converse. She launched a cosmetic company two months ago.

"One day, I told my mommy I wanted to make lip gloss for the people," Ava said.

Her parents weren't shocked. Jeremy and Shanet' Whittlesey want to be supportive of their daughter's dreams.

"She came up to us randomly one morning and said she wanted to start a lip gloss business," Shanet' said.

The Whittleseys encouraged their kindergartener to do her research even though she wasn't sure what 'research' meant.

"We're just letting her live her dreams as much as she can," Shanet' said.

Ava is a quick study. She got the grasp for research and dove into YouTube, looking for the recipe to glam it up.

"She's like a normal little girl," Her mother said. "She loves lip gloss fingernail polish things like that."

The six-year-old figured out some options. Ava's parents invested so she could start her journey into the business of cosmetics.

"I just love lip gloss," Ava said.

She and her parents worked on an all-natural formula at home for lip gloss and lip balm. Ava named her company Strawberry Creations.

Yes, she is a lover of strawberries. It's also the name her mom Shanet' used for a childhood graphics company.

The 'Gloss Boss' is not afraid to flex her authority as CEO.

"It's rough at times. She's very bossy," Jeremy said. "Come on; Daddy, put the tops on here! You're not doing enough."

Ava does pop-ups at the Converse Market Days. But the Whittlesey have made it clear school comes first.

They are also opening up her understanding of giving. She tithes 10 percent of her earnings at church, according to Christian instruction.

Ava's parents said she was reluctant, at first, until their daughter saw a return on her seed. Her giving expanded.

During the Haitians' migration to Del Rio, Ava bought bottled water to give to the weary travelers to quench their thirst.

"One day, the Haitian people didn't have water. That's why I gave water to them for they can drink it," Ava said.

Now, she wants to help them again. On October 30th, the young entrepreneur will donate a portion of her proceeds to benefit the migrants. Plus, she's considering giving Haitian girls free samples of her lip gloss and lip balm.

"I want her to know that she is blessed when she blesses others," Shanet' said.

Big lessons for a little CEO learning budgeting, balance, priorities, charity, and Christianity at such a young age.

Ava wants to join the United States Air Force. She also wants to grow Strawberry Creations.