SAN ANTONIO — McKenzie Whitlock is a yearbook editor at East Central High School. She will easily get the photo for the Best Homecoming memory because she got the Coyote from the San Antonio Spurs to come to their pep rally.

“She is a quiet leader and people follow,” Suzette Arriola said.

Arriola is the Athletic Director for the East Central Independent School District. She said Whitlock is a former student-athlete who chooses to focus on her academics.

It paid off. She has a 4.1 GPA. The 16-year-old is also a junior class officer who wants to become an architect.

Her skills for building a lasting impression are already showing. Most people tag Spurs players and the Coyote, never truly expecting to get an answer. In late September, the die-hard Spurs fan got a response on her Twitter feed from the Spurs mascot.

“Oh Em Gee the Coyote responded to me,” she said.

The Coyote had jokingly changed his Twitter to the ‘Fourth Jonas Brother.’ She and some friends were discussing it on Twitter when he chimed in.

“How many likes for @SpursCoyote to come to an East Central Football game,” Whitlock asked.

He responded 3,000. The high junior got busy working on the campaign to get to Coyote to their school.

“To be honest when I spoke to her she said it was just out there,” Arriola said. “I didn’t think it was really going to happen.”

Turns out the mascot is a Coyote of his word. Whitlock got the East Central community to rally behind the idea. Instead of coming to their game, the Coyote agreed to come to their Homecoming pep rally.

“I learned that even if you don’t think it’s possible –try it,” Whitlock said. “Just take the risk. Do what you want to do---and you will achieve what you want.”

The Coyote rode into Hornet stadium with fans roaring at his appearance.

“This was a big night for us,” Arriola said.

According to the Whitlock pushed this effort for the community and to make her class proud. She and the Coyote were the Grand Marshals of the parade.

Whitlock said the memory was on repeat in her head.

