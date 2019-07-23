SAN ANTONIO — Good ideas don’t have an age limit or so thinks Samuel Cisneros. He was in the fifth grade when he started to brainstorm on how to demonstrate his appreciation to police.

“If they weren’t here, crime would be everywhere,” Cisneros said.

His parents, Dr. Luis Cisneros and wife Elaine, said their 13-year-old son always had a special respect for the military and police.

“He gets into mischief, but he’s always had a big heart,” Elaine said.

A little stubborn like most kids his age. Cisneros attends San Antonio Christian Schools. He plays football and lacrosse. In his spare time, he runs a police-centered non-profit called ‘A Break for the Blue.’

“'A Break for the Blue' is me showing appreciation and they’re community showing appreciation and love to them for what they do,” He said.

His muse came from a sinister page in Dallas’ history. A lone wolf ambushed a peaceful demonstration on July 6, 2016. According to investigators, Micah Xavier Johnson was trying to avenge fatal officer-involved shooting against African-American men in Louisiana and Minnesota.

His twisted payback ended with five police officers murdered in the line of duty. Additionally, seven officers and two civilians were injured. Johnson was eventually killed.

“I was very sad. And, I was disappointed that something like this would happen,” Cisneros said.

He was a fifth-grader watching the horror unfold in the media. All of the officer-involved shootings playing out started to weigh on his mind.

“He told me that these guys go out and protect us,” Elaine said. “But they are being targeted because they are policemen.”

By November 2016, Cisneros founded ‘A Break for the Blue.’

“In the media, if a cop did something right they were never talked about it,” He said. “It was always something bad. It was always the wrong thing.”

He wanted to give officers a gift card in increments of $5-$10 from restaurants and coffee shops. The gift cards weren’t just symbols of appreciation. They are tangible reminders to police to take a moment funded by those who care.

“If they had a rough day…if they are just emotional,” He said. “We wanted them to take a break and then go get lunch or coffee on us.”

Donations come from businesses, family, church members and friends. His first gift drop to the San Antonio Police Department’s North Substation yielded around $375.

Cisneros arranges to come into roll call with his wagon and card tray. He, typically, springs for coffee and pizza too. Officers also get a small speech of encouragement from Cisneros.

“To see him up there and then look around the room,” Elaine said. “And those cops you can tell they are moved by this.”

Officer Jose Juarez is a recipient of Cisneros' effort. He described him as responsible, courageous and mature.

“You feel a little bit inspired. Kind of motivates you to go out there and work harder by generosity,” Juarez said. “You get emotional a little bit.”

Cisneros wrote President Donald Trump about his effort. The president responded. The young non-profit founder went to the White House and got a commendation from U.S. Senator Ted Cruz during his visit. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders read his read during a press briefing.

“He could be doing a lot of things at this age,” Elaine said. “But to put effort into something like this is just amazing.”

While Cisneros has no family connection to law enforcement, the profession is on his list of career consideration.

But first, more gift drops. Cisneros is branching out. He heads to Waco on July 26. His mother said he received an invitation from the New York Police Department.

“If I can go to bed at night thinking they will be loved and appreciated then I know I’ve done a good deed by doing that,” He said.

Have a story about a kid doing great things in South Texas? Send Marvin an email: Greatkids@kens5.com #KENS5GreatKids





