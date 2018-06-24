One in four San Antonio children go hungry during the summer because they’re not getting meals from school.

To help tackle this problem, KENS 5 is teaming with the San Antonio Food Bank for the annual Million Summer Meals campaign to provide those missed meals.

Here’s how you can help:

You can donate non-perishable food items at your local HEB. You can donate money while you shop at HEB. Just make a selection at checkout to donate one, three, or five dollars.

You can also go to a local Subway and donate there or donate money through Subway Cares.

Full list of the most desired types of food for donation

Sponsor locations where you can drop off your donations

Air Force Federal Credit Union

Country Home Learning Center

H-E-B | Subway | Texas Homes

Did you know that every $1 donated will help serve seven meals to San Antonio kids this summer? You can do your part by clicking here to make a monetary donation to the San Antonio Food Bank.

