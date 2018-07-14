Thousands of local children go hungry every summer when they're not in school, and missing meals they would normally eat there.

That's why KENS 5 has teamed up with the San Antonio food bank and other sponsors for the annual Million Summer Meals campaign to feed hungry children in San Antonio.

Last year, KENS 5 along with our sponsors raised more than 10.7 million meals for children facing hunger in the San Antonio area through the Million Summer Meals for Kids program. This year, our goal is to raise 11 million meals, but we can't do this without your help.

Click here to find a Million Meals donation site. You also can help by making a monetary donation online to the San Antonio Food Bank.

