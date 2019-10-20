Wreaths Across America will remember our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes in San Antonio.

There are more than 166,000 headstones at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, and the goal is to raise enough money to lay a wreath on every grave and say the name of each veteran aloud.

The deadline to purchase a remembrance wreath is November 25.

Join us by purchasing a wreath or donating to: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/160770

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA - SAN ANTONIO

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Ceremony at 11:00 a.m.

LOCATION

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

1520 Harry Wurzbach Road

San Antonio, TX 78209

CONTACT

Judy Carlile: carlilej@sbcglobal.net

ABOUT WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Wreaths Across America is a program of honor, respect and dignity. The mission is to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve and TEACH our children the value of freedom.

