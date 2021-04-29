Turn the page on illiteracy

Donate new or gently used books for at-risk children through May 30.

Chapter 1 : A literacy crisis in San Antonio

Turn The Page is a new KENS 5 initiative, in partnership with IDEA Public Schools, to raise awareness and educate parents and caregivers about the importance of reading and to provide children and teens with access to books. The goal is to help increase literacy in San Antonio.

The stakes could not be higher. The areas of San Antonio with the lowest literacy levels are also the areas with the highest levels of poverty, according to Literacy San Antonio.

In fact, one in four children in San Antonio lives at or below poverty level, according to U.S. Census figures. Books are simply a luxury that many families cannot afford, yet they are essential to a child's development.