Turn the page on illiteracy
Donate new or gently used books for at-risk children through May 30.
Chapter 1: A literacy crisis in San Antonio
Turn The Page is a new KENS 5 initiative, in partnership with IDEA Public Schools, to raise awareness and educate parents and caregivers about the importance of reading and to provide children and teens with access to books. The goal is to help increase literacy in San Antonio.
The stakes could not be higher. The areas of San Antonio with the lowest literacy levels are also the areas with the highest levels of poverty, according to Literacy San Antonio.
In fact, one in four children in San Antonio lives at or below poverty level, according to U.S. Census figures. Books are simply a luxury that many families cannot afford, yet they are essential to a child's development.
Improving literacy is important to the future of our city. Help us "Turn The Page" on San Antonio's literacy crisis.
Chapter 2: How you can help
KENS 5 and our partners are on a mission to get books into the hands of economically disadvantaged children in San Antonio. Please help by donating new and gently-used books at all participating Santikos Theaters through May 30. Here are some details about the types of books that are needed.
How to help
Drop off books at any Santikos through May 30 and receive a 30-minute game card for donating!
- Palladium – La Cantera Pkwy & I-10 West
- Casa Blanca – Alamo Ranch Pkwy & Loop 1604
- Cibolo – I-35N at Wiederstein Rd.
- Mayan Palace – SW Military at IH-35
- Embassy – Near Bitters Road & 281 N
- Galaxy – 410 East & Perrin Beitel Rd.
- Northwest – I-10 between Callaghan & 410
- Santikos Bijou – Wonderland of Americas Mall
- Silverado – Loop 1604 & Bandera Rd.
* One game card per person while supplies last.
Join KENS 5 for special donation events at select Santikos Theaters:
- Santikos Cibolo: Wednesday, May 12, from 4-6:30 p.m.
- Santikos Casa Blanca: Wednesday, May 19, from 4-6:30 p.m.
Chapter 3: About IDEA Public Schools
IDEA Public Schools is our KENS 5 Turn The Page sponsor for 2021.
IDEA Public Schools believes that each and every child can go to college. Since 2000, IDEA Public Schools has grown from a small school with 150 students to the fastest-growing network of tuition-free, Pre-K through 12 public charter schools in the United States.
IDEA serves more than 66,000 college-bound students in 120 schools across Texas and Southern Louisiana and is on track to maintain its legacy of sending 100% of its graduates to college. In 2021–2022, IDEA Public Schools will have 30 schools on 15 campuses in the San Antonio region
Learn more about IDEA Public Schools at https://ideapublicschools.org.
The KENS 5 Turn The Page Literacy Initiative is a paid partnership with IDEA Public Schools.