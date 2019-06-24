Help provide thousands of students with the school supplies they need to succeed in school!

The Stuff The Bus campaign is happening now to collect school supplies for kids in need across San Antonio. Communities in Schools, in partnership with KENS 5, is the organization behind this campaign. For more than 30 years, it has helped connect students and their families to needed resources, including supplies.

Due to the efforts of many community supporters, thousands of local students are provided with the tools they need to be successful. School supplies are available to all students year-round at over 90 school campuses that Communities In Schools of San Antonio serves.

In addition, supplies are provided to several local youth-serving non-profits and offered through a summer community giveaway hosted by the San Antonio Food Bank.

Many community corporate supporters are opening their doors to accept school supplies for the campaign throughout the month of July.

The most needed items are:

Binders (2" & 3")

Spiral Notebooks

Composition Books

Folders (with brads & pockets)

Pens & Pencils

Dividers (5 & 8 subjects)

Scissors

Markers

Backpacks (clear or mesh preferred)

Map pencils

Erasers

Pencil Sharpeners

Index Cards

The final big collection event, Stuff The Bus Day, takes place August 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all participating H-E-B locations in San Antonio.

Here's how you can help:

Donate online at www.cissa.org/donate

Text to Donate: Text "STB19" to 44321

Call the KENS 5 Phone Bank on July 23 from 4-7 p.m.

Drop off supplies at participating corporate supporter locations

Donate school supplies or make a monetary donation at H-E-B from July 22 - August 3

Participate in "Stuff The Bus Day" events at H-E-B locations on August 3

We greatly appreciate your support in helping students start their school year with all the tools they need to be successful.

KENS Cares is a partnership between KENS 5 and Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!