Communities In Schools still need help Stuffing the Bus

Looking to help out local students as they prepare to return to school? Here's how.

SAN ANTONIO — You could hear the excitement Saturday morning, especially from Eyewitness News Anchor Marvin Hurst who was at the H-E-B Plus on Highway 1604 and Bandera Road to help Stuff The Bus.

Communities In Schools, with the help of KENS 5, has been working all week to Stuff The Bus for San Antonio students before school starts next week. Communities In Schools is a nonprofit that connects children and their families to critical educational and community-based resources.

“If we can all, just give a little, it brings a lot of smiles and support not just to our kids but to our teachers as well,” Communities In Schools CEO Jessica Weaver said.

Weaver says they were set up at just about every H-E-B across the city. All day long, people found it in their hearts to reach in their pockets and donate supplies including backpacks, notebooks, scissors and rulers.

When students start school, they won’t have to worry about missing supplies.

“Things like water bottles, who would’ve thought children would need their own water bottles because drinking fountains may not be open? Or they may need some school supplies at home and at school,”

Communities In School is hoping to raise $200,000, and Weaver says they are at least a third of the way there.

“We’ve seen it all. People are giving everything. It’s always fun to buy school supplies, that’s always fun,” Weaver said.