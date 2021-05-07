South Texas Blood and Tissue Center holding Mother's Day weekend blood drives

It's taking place at five different H-E-B locations.

SAN ANTONIO — In Friday's KENS Cares Community Calendar, you can celebrate Mother's Day by giving other moms the gift of life.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is holding Mother's Day weekend blood drives at five H-E-B locations.

All donors will receive an H-E-B gift card and a voucher for Rudy's BBQ and rewards.

See the list of locations here:

H-E-B: Potranco Road and 1604

Friday, May 7 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-E-B: Leon Springs

Friday, May 7 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-E-B: Bandera Road and 1604

Saturday, May 8 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-E-B: 211 and Potranco Road

Saturday, May 8 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-E-B: Bulverde Road and 1604