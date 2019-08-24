The San Antonio Walk for PKD is your chance to take a small step and make a big difference in the lives of those who have polycystic kidney disease.

One hundred percent of each donation funds lifesaving research to find treatments and a cure. Sign up and walk with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany and Cristina Blackwell on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Walk with us so we can bring treatments to patients faster! A cure is our finish line.

EVENT DETAILS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Register at: walkforpkd.org/sanantonio

Check-in/Onsite Registration: 7:30 a.m.

Penny Kids Dash: 8:15 a.m.

Walk Begins: 9:15 a.m.

Walk Distance: 1 mile or 3 mile route

OP Schnabel Park, Graff Pavilion

9606 Bandera Road

San Antonio, TX 78250

ABOUT PKD FOUNDATION

The PKD Foundation helps patients and loved ones learn about PKD and how to manage the disease while maintaining a high quality of life. They do this through promoting research, education, advocacy, support and awareness on a national level, along with direct services to local communities across the country.

The PKD Foundation is the only organization in the U.S. solely dedicated to finding treatments and a cure for polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and to improve the lives of those it affects. Since 1982, they have proudly funded $44 million in PKD research and leveraged $1.5 billion in government funding, while serving local communities across the country. Their vision #endPKD.