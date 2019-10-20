SAN ANTONIO — KENS Cares is joining forces with the American Cancer Society to help fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink.

During the week of October 21, KENS 5 is encouraging men across the city to wear pink in an effort to bring better awareness to this great cause.

Breast cancer affects both men and women, and it is the American Cancer Society's mission to save more lives through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support.

You can share your "pink photos" with KENS 5 by using #kens5eyewitness or emailing the photos to eyewitness@kens5.com.

In addition, we've made it simple for you to text and donate. You can give $10 by texting HOPE to 20222. Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer.