No hassle to help with their tassel: KENS 5 mentees graduate

For four years, members of KENS 5 mentored 27 students toward high school graduation.

SAN ANTONIO — A global pandemic could not stop students from John Jay High School from graduating. Twenty-seven members of the class of 2020 hold a special place in the hearts of KENS 5.

In 2016, KENS 5 signed on for a unique partnership through Communities in Schools. Our commitment was to mentor freshman students all the way through to their graduation.

The students stole our hearts from the beginning. Once a month, they bussed over to the KENS 5 headquarters at 5400 Fredericksburg Rd. for lunch, bonding and structured activities.

The students took on an etiquette session, personal finances, emotional stories from staff members about turning turmoil into triumph and good old fashioned fun.

Specially designed programs sent us on excursions to the San Antonio Food Bank and other community-based functions.

The station-wide mentoring program includes on-air talent, news producers, engineering department employees, production staff, marketing department and sales members, as well as management.

Coronavirus protocol severed face-to-face visits with our mentees in the final months of the school year, but we stayed connected via a pen pal program in the most importance months of their high school journeys.

The KENS 5 program has earned community recognition and awards. But nothing is quite as satisfying as our one-on-one time with the students. Certainly, nothing is as gratifying as knowing every one of our mentees graduated.

KENS 5 is already making room for the class of 2024.